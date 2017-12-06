Award-winning author inspires girls at Chester school

Staff and pupils at The Queen’s Lower School in Chester were left feeling inspired after a visit from acclaimed author Matt Haig.

Matt spoke to girls in Years 3-6 about his career as an author and particularly his new book Father Christmas and Me before taking questions.

Matt, who has won the Blue Peter Book Award and the Smarties Book Prize for his children's stories, was extremely impressed by the pupils’ knowledge and praised the girls’ enthusiasm and excellent behaviour.

Head of the lower school, Rachel Cookson, said: “We were so pleased to welcome Matt to the school to talk to the girls and he gave a truly inspiring and engaging session that everyone really enjoyed.

“Most of the girls jumped at the opportunity to get their books signed while he was with us. This was a fantastic experience and a great way to further enhance their love of quality literature.”