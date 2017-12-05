Shoppers enjoy a bygone Christmas at Neston's lights switch-on event

PEOPLE in Neston stepped back in time to enjoy traditional Christmas celebrations.

On Saturday, Market Square and the Town Hall were transformed to a bygone era where people could enjoy festivities as they were celebrated in the 1800s.

People enjoyed artisan food and had the opportunity to pick up gifts from a variety of craft stalls.

There was a programme of Victorian entertainment, including performances from local schools and choirs.

And children were able to tell Father Christmas what they wanted for Christmas in his grotto in the Town Hall.

During the festivities, mayor of Neston Pat Kynaston switched on the Christmas lights.