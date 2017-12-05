The owner of two Doberman dogs found running loose in Hoole has been located

POLICE in Chester have found the owner of two Doberman dogs that were running loose in Hoole this morning.

After catching the dogs in Hoole Lane this morning, officers said they had “no leads”.

Cheshire Police tweeted: “Police have collared two Dobermans running loose on Hoole lane. incident 247 05/12 refers. Know who owns them? We have no leads.”

But just after midday, Cheshire Police said the owner had been found.

They tweeted: "The owner of the loose Doberman dogs in Chester has now been located. Thanks for the RT's"