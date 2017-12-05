Burglars steal Ducati racing bike from home in Tarvin

A RACING motorbike has been stolen from a home in a village near Chester.

Detectives are investigating the whereabouts of the Ducati bike following a burglary on Hallfields Road, Tarvin, overnight on Sunday (December 3).

The thieves struck between 6pm that day and 6am on Monday, December 4. The bike is described as yellow, red and white and is used for racing.

Detective Constable Paul Boneham, of Chester Beat Initiative Team, said: “This is a distinctive racing bike and would stand out in comparison to other motorbikes.

“If anyone has seen someone attempt to use the bike or saw anyone in the area acting suspiciously around the time the bike was stolen, I would encourage you to contact us on 101.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting CC17389832.

Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.