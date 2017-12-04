Wirral park named as one of the top 100 in England

BIRKENHEAD Park has been chosen as one of the Top 100 historically significant places in England by Historic England.

The ‘A History of England in 100 places’ project has been searching the length and breadth of England to find the country’s most significant sites which have helped shape both this country and countries internationally.

The Grade I listed landscape and conservation area was one of ten historical sites chosen in the ‘Homes and Gardens’ category alongside Windsor castle, Blenheim Palace and Wirral’s own Port Sunlight village.

TV presenter George Clarke, who has judged the Homes & Gardens category, is one of a panel of expert judges, including Mary Beard, Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson, Tristram Hunt and David Olusoga, who have chosen 10 places in 10 different categories from a long list of public nominations.

Designed by Sir Joseph Paxton and opened in 1847, Birkenhead Park was the world’s first publicly funded park in the world and was also the first park to be created through an Act of Parliament.

Its creation was a response to the poor health conditions brought on by the industrial revolution with the aim of developing a ‘green oasis’ amongst the hustle and bustle of urban life.

Birkenhead Park has influenced the design of urban parks across the world, most notably Central Park, New York and will now be featured in Historic England’s recently launched podcast series, hosted by Emma Barnett.

Cllr Phillip Brightmore, Wirral’s cabinet member for environment, said: ‘I am incredibly proud that Birkenhead Park has been recognised by Historic England and the Top 100 places project. To be chosen alongside places such as Windsor Castle is a real honour and shows just how influential Birkenhead Park has been in the history of not only Wirral and England, but internationally as well.’

‘I would also like to thank the hard working, dedicated staff and volunteers that care for Birkenhead Park and maintain it to its historically excellent standard.’

To see the full list of historical sites chosen by the Top 100 places project visit the Historic England website. To listen to the podcast series, search on iTunes for 'Irreplaceable: A History of England in 100 places.'