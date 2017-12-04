Text message alerts to be sent to people living in high risk flooding areas in Cheshire

PEOPLE who live in Cheshire, Manchester and Merseyside may be getting a text message from the Environment Agency this week to let them know they have been automatically registered for free flood warnings.

People on the O2 network who live in areas at high risk of flooding across GMMC will receive an automated text message informing them that they have been signed up, with a link to let them know what they should do if they receive a flood warning, and the option to opt out.

Once registered, people will receive a message directly to their mobile if a flood warning is issued for their area in the future – giving them vital time to prepare.

Christian Wilcox, area flood and coastal risk manager at the Environment Agency, said: “Being registered for flood warnings can give people advance notice of flooding and some crucial time to prepare. If you get the text, it is because you live in an area at risk of flooding, so we would urge people to stay registered to the service and learn what to do if you receive a warning by viewing a free flood guide at www.floodsdestroy.campaign.gov.uk.”

Throughout December the Environment Agency will be registering about 375,000 people across England on the O2 mobile network to its flood warning service. It has been automatically adding those who live in high flood risk areas to the flood warning service since 2010, beginning with BT landlines and then moving to provide warnings to mobile phones in 2014, with the EE network.

The agency plans to add a customers on Vodafone and the Three network in due course.

Customers who are not on the O2 network can still receive free flood warnings –visit www.floodsdestroy.campaign.gov.uk to check if your home is at risk of flooding and sign up for free flood warnings.