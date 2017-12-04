One Show expert to deliver University of Chester lecture

MARTY Jopson, the self-acclaimed ‘science bloke’ who regularly appears on The One Show on BBC One, is presenting this year’s Christmas lecture at the University of Chester’s Thornton Science Park.

The Faculty of Science and Engineering is hosting the one-hour lecture for students, families and friends which brings Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) subjects to life.

Angela Lupton, higher education STEM co-ordinator at the university, said: “We are delighted to have Dr Marty Jopson deliver our annual Christmas lecture.

“Young people from schools across Wales, Merseyside, Cheshire and Shropshire will be coming on the day and we are sure Marty will inspire these young people to consider a future career in STEM.”

Marty has spent 10 years presenting science and history on TV.

The university said Marty will be requiring audience participation as part of the lecture which will explore a series of fun topics, including the science of loud explosions and the mathematics behind a karate chop.

The ‘Dangerous Equations’ lecture takes place on Wednesday, December 13, and is free and open to all.

Tea and coffee are available from 6pm, with the lecture starting at 6.30pm.

To book a place, visit www.chester. ac.uk/dangerousequations.