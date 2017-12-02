Lord Mayor to switch on Blacon Christmas lights

The Lord Mayor of Chester will be getting Blacon into the festive spirit when she switches on the Christmas lights.

Cllr Razia Daniels is the guest of honour at the popular illuminations spectacular, organised by Avenue Services in Western Avenue on Thursday, December 7.

The lights will be turned on at 4.45pm and will be followed by mince pies by the Christmas tree outside the Parade Enterprise Centre at 5pm.

Families will also be able to enjoy a performance by the Theatre in the Quarter’s youth group, Rewind, at 5.15pm.

Santa and his sleigh will also be making a number of visits to Blacon in December.

Organised by Avenue Services and the Blacon Community Support Fund, Santa will be stopping at a number of streets from 6.15pm to 9.30pm on December 5, 6, 9, 11, 13, 15 and 19 as well as making a visit to Chester city centre on December 16 from 11am to 5.30pm.

There will also be opportunity to donate to the Blacon Community Support Fund, which provides individuals and groups with financial support.