Police hunt alleged burglars 'with protruding stomachs' who targeted Chester home

Detectives have released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to in connection with a burglary in Hoole.

On the evening of Saturday, November 11, the victims returned to their home on Hoole Road to find thieves had broken in and stolen a number of items.

CCTV images show two men at the front of the building and a short time later entering the property through a window between 5.45pm and 7.15pm.

They were then seen removing items which included an LG television and a rare bottle of ‘Parfum De Marly’ men’s aftershave.

One of the men is described as white, with a skinhead and aged between 20 and 40. He is of a medium build with a protruding stomach and possibly had a slight limp. He was wearing a Superdry branded hooded top with dark coloured writing and similar coloured jogging bottoms with white trainers.

The other man who entered through the window is described as white with dark brown or black hair and has a beard. He is also of a medium build with a protruding stomach and was wearing a dark coloured zip up hoody with possibly tracksuit bottoms or joggers and dark trainers.

Before the burglary took place he was seen smoking a cigarette.

Detective Constable Karina Pritchard, of Chester CID, said: “If anybody knows who these men are or has any information please come forward and call 101.

“I also want to take this opportunity to urge people to ensure their windows and doors are closed and secure at all times, especially when their home is unoccupied.

“Residents can also take steps to make their home look occupied by leaving some lights on timers when it is dark.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting incident 97 of 12 November.