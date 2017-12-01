Hundreds attend funeral of Carl Sargeant in Connah's Quay

Hundreds are turning out for the funeral of Carl Sargeant in Connah’s Quay.

A celebration of the life of Carl Sargeant, 49, is being held at St Mark’s Church, at 12pm.

Mr Sargeant, who served as AM for Alyn and Deeside from 2003, was found dead at his home on Englefield Avenue, Connah’s Quay on November 7.

The former Welsh Government cabinet secretary for communities and children was sacked from his post four days earlier amid allegations surrounding his personal conduct but had vowed to clear his name.

UK Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is expected to be among those in attendance but First Minister Carwyn Jones said he would not be at the service out of respect for Mr Sargeant’s family.