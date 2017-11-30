Youngsters wow crowds in Chester Lantern Parade

PRIMARY school youngsters dazzled the crowds at the Chester Lantern Parade.

Hundreds of pupils took part from schools including Cherry Grove Boughton, Belgrave in Westminster Park, Boughton Heath, Hoole, Chester Bluecoat, Dee Point in Blacon and Tarporley.

Picking up their homemade lanterns at the festive market, they then marched down St Werburgh Street accompanied by the Queen of Light.

The parade then snaked around the city centre before returning to Town Hall Square.

Cllr Louise Gittins, cabinet member for communities and wellbeing at Cheshire West and Chester Council, said: “This is always a popular festive parade.

”The lanterns have been made by the children in workshops led by Chester artist Russell Kirk.”

The Lantern Parade is part of Chester’s Christmas celebrations that include the festive market in Town Hall Square, Chester Zoo’s Lantern Magic, Chester Cathedral’s Christmas Tree Festival, the Winter Watch Parade on December 7 and the combined Saturnalia and Winter Watch Parade on December 14.