Weaver Vale MP Mike Amesbury calls on government to withdraw Donald Trump's UK invitation

The MP for Weaver Vale says Donald Trump's invitation to visit the UK should be withdrawn in the wake of the latest scandal to engulf the US president.

Mr Trump retweeted anti-Muslim posts from far-right group Britain First on Twitter earlier this week, a move which has drawn drawn widespread criticism and led to British prime minister Theresa May saying it was the "the wrong thing to do".

During a debate in the House of Commons this morning following an urgent question about the diplomatic crisis, Labour MP Mr Amesbury asked Home Secretary Amber Rudd about Mr Trump's planned state visit.

"Surely the robust response required now is to withdraw that invitation?" said Mr Amesbury.

Ms Rudd responded: "The most important action that we can take to stop the promulgation of the type of hate crime that has been promoted by Britain First and is promoted by other extreme right-wing groups, is to make sure that we work with the major internet companies so we get more action taken. This is exactly the area where the UK has been leading internationally.

"The whole House can rely on this government to do that."

The videos shared by Mr Trump, who has more than 40 million followers on Twitter, were initially posted by Jayda Fransen, deputy leader of Britain First.

Despite Mrs May condemning the posts, Mr Trump hit back on Twitter.

He wrote: "Theresa, don’t focus on me, focus on the destructive Radical Islamic Terrorism that is taking place within the United Kingdom. We are doing just fine!"

Speaking following this morning's debate in the Commons, Mr Amesbury said: "These were extremely offensive retweets and it's only right and proper that we make a strong and robust rejection of what they represent by withdrawing the invitation for Donald Trump to visit the UK."