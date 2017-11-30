Pop favourites Steps and Blue to perform at Bolesworth Castle near Chester

POP comeback kings and queens Steps will be performing at Bolesworth Castle, near Chester, next year with special guests Blue.

The Grandslam 2018: Summer of Steps Tour arrives at Bolesworth Castle on Saturday, June 23.

Steps first broke on to the pop scene in 1997 and their debut single 5,6,7,8 achieved record-breaking success. The band - who became synonymous with lively dance performances, colourful costumes, and a refreshing take on pop tunes each bursting with personality - went on to achieve an unbroken run of fourteen Top 5 singles, two four-times Platinum albums and one five-times Platinum album.

During their career, until their break in 2001, they notched up an impressive 20 million in record sales and seven sold-out arena tours. A decade later, the band decided to reunite, shooting to Number 1 with their 2011 hits compilation The Ultimate Collection, and selling out their 20-date Ultimate Tour.

In 2017, to mark their 20th Anniversary, Steps brought out their highly anticipated album ‘Tears on the Dancefloor’, which achieved Silver status in just three weeks.

Liz Doogan-Hobbs, CEO of promoter LHG Live, said, “Steps are amazing performers and put on a terrific show. We are thrilled to be working with them on their 2018 summer outdoor tour. They are better than they have ever been!

“We welcome their strong legion of fans who have followed them throughout their career, also many new fans. With Blue completing the line-up we’re looking forward to a terrific summer in Chester; you won’t be disappointed!”

For more information visit www.bolesworth.com

For tickets visit www.stepsofficial.net www.ticketmaster.co.uk or www.lhgtickets.com