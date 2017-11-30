Ellesmere Port to host fundraising events for little Evaline Weaver

A day of fundraising has been arranged for a young disabled girl who dreams of being able to walk unaided.

Evaline Weaver, five, of Great Sutton, has cerebral palsy and struggles with everyday movements like sitting, standing and walking.

The local community has been raising money to pay for £21,000 worth of surgery – not available on the NHS – which would give her a greater range of movement.

Two events will be held this Saturday (December 2) at St Saviour's social club Ellesmere Port, with the first being a Christmas craft fair and fun day.

It will run from noon to 4pm and will feature lots of Christmas gift ideas from jewellery to candles and gifts, glitter products, plus there will also be cakes to buy along with face painting and glitter tattoos. Santa will be in grotto, so children attending can enjoy an early Christmas present.

After the daytime event, there will be an evening of fundraiaing at the same venue from 7.30pm. Tickets are £3 each and children are welcome too. The evening will include a DJ and a live acoustic singer. Each table will be reserved for the groups that buy tickets and there will be a Christmas theme throughout.

There will be a raffle and tombola during the day, and there will be a raffle and other games in evening.

“It promises to be a night to remember,” said organiser Craig Jarvis, who can be contacted on 07526 736139 for further information.