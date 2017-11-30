Chester to host Winter on Watergate Christmas festival

Businesses in Chester are gearing up for a special weekend of festive fun in celebration of ‘Winter on Watergate’.

Taking place on Saturday, December 2, it is aimed at supporting independent businesses on the street and its Rows.

The new festival will see Father Christmas making a special appearance, live choirs singing Christmas songs in the street and free samples and tasters on offer for the public to try.

The vast majority of stores on the historic street are backing the campaign and many will be offering special discounts and activities within their stores as part of the festival.

The celebration also coincides with Small Business Saturday – a national campaign that encourages people to shop local and aims to boost small and independent business trade in the UK.

Judy Tagell, marketing manager at CH1ChesterBID, said: “Small and independent businesses are part of Chester city centre’s DNA and we’re really proud to be supporting this festival.

“Watergate Street is steeped in history and heritage and there are so many wonderful boutique businesses on the Rows and at ground level. We hope the Winter on Watergate festival gives people even more reason to visit the city centre this weekend – especially with it being Small Business Saturday as well – to enjoy some Christmas shopping and support their local businesses.”

The Winter on Watergate festival has been organised by Katie Jones, of Weasel and the Bug toy shop with support from CH1ChesterBID and a range of other businesses on Watergate Street.

Activities on the street will be taking place from 11am to 3pm on Saturday December 2 and for more information, visit www.experiencechester.co.uk/

winteronwatergate.