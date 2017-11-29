'Pee-back' paint returns to deter Christmas revellers from urinating on Chester's historic architecture

REVELLERS are in for a self-inflicted soaking if they try to urinate against walls in Chester city centre this Christmas.

Cheshire West and Chester Council has resurrected its 'Pee-back' scheme, which sees surfaces painted with liquid-repellent paint designed to cause splash-back.

Bosses say the campaign proved such a success this time last year that bringing it back in time for the festive party season was an obvious move.

And they say even more walls in even more secret locations have now been treated to keep al-fresco toilet users on their toes.

The idea is to protect the city's vulnerable architecture, such as the historic Walls, while reducing pressure on street cleaners.

Cllr Karen Shore, the council’s cabinet member for environment, said: “Most party-goers will enjoy the festivities and respect our beautiful city. However a minority are damaging historic structures by using the city centre as a public toilet.

“Late last year liquid repelling paint was applied in secret locations across the city. We saw a reduction in the street cleansing required at some hot spots across the city so our campaign definitely got the message across.

“Now even more secret locations have been added to our list. Anyone spending a penny in public this festive season may get more than they bargained for. We’ve also used locations where people may then walk into the view of CCTV cameras, so your soaking may be seen by our control room too.

“Our campaign film, featuring a ‘creature’ that pees in the dark corners with no respect for our city was a big success at the end of last year. We’ll be using it again on social media to spread the word that even more of Chester’s walls and buildings now pee-back”

Nick White, city centre manager at CH1ChesterBID, added: “Ensuring that we create a welcoming environment for visitors is one of our key pledges as a Business Improvement District – it’s one of the things that makes people want to come back to Chester time and time again. That’s why we fully support campaigns like this that encourage people to be more responsible and help us create an attractive city centre environment for everyone to enjoy.

“Whether it’s to do a spot of Christmas shopping or to celebrate in Chester’s bars, pubs and restaurants, we want everyone to be able to experience the festive atmosphere at its best in Chester city centre and we hope this campaign will have a positive impact this Christmas.”

The campaign film can be seen at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zpHVUOsq9Mc or search Chester Pee-back on YouTube.