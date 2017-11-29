Inspirational body image film to be screened in Frodsham with prosecco and nibbles

WOMEN are being invited to “make a girly evening of it” at a screening of an inspirational film about body image.

Embrace tells the story of Taryn Brumfitt’s journey from body loather to body lover - an Australian wife and mother who embarked on an international crusade to change the way we think and feel about our bodies.

Attendees are invited to BYOB (bring your own bottle) and glasses of prosecco will be available for a small donation. Popcorn and nibbles will also be available.

This powerful documentary uncovers why poor body image has become a global epidemic and what women everywhere can do to have a brighter future.

Embrace will be screened at Frodsham Parish Hall, Church Street, on Friday, December 1, at 7pm.

The screening of Embrace is part of Embrace: The Union Project. This is an opportunity for individuals, teachers, health professionals, businesses and philanthropists to lead a body image revolution throughout the UK.

Embrace: The Union Project are seeking 2,000 people to purchase a public licence to screen Embrace (or gift their screening to a school or community group) and in doing so, contribute to a greater legacy for the next generation - vital body image education.

When the mission is accomplished, The Body Image Movement will make the Embrace Education Study Guide accessible to every secondary school across the UK for free.

The screening has been organised by Violet & Charlie, a development programme for women co-founded by Jodie Salt of Frodsham.

Find out more at bodyimagemovement.com