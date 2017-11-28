Two men and a woman charged with drugs offences after police raid in Ellesmere Port

TWO men and a woman from Ellesmere Port were arrested after an early morning drugs raid by police.

Chad Agarry, 20, Curtis Agarry, 19, and 54-year-old Vanda Agarry, were arrested and charged with conspiracy to supply class A and B drugs.

The arrests followed the execution of a warrant by Cheshire Police at an address in Eccleston Avenue at 7.30am on Monday, November 27.

All three are due to appear in court in Chester today (November 28).