Police officially open new Frodsham base in the town's fire station after public consultation

POLICE have officially opened their new station in Frodsham after months of public consultation.

The move to create a joint police and fire base in at the existing fire station on Ship Street was described as a “win, win” as community officers will be able to spend more time on the bear in Frodsham and Helsby.

During the consultation, 95 per cent of the members of the public surveyed agreed that the relocation of Frodsham Police Station was appropriate.

Speaking at the official opening of the facility, Police and Crime Commissioner David Keane said: “I am delighted with this shared base for police and fire in Frodsham. Working together will reduce operating costs for both organisations and will most definitely improve joint working between police officers and firefighters.

“The big difference with the opening of this joint Frodsham base will be that our local Police Community Support Officers can start and finish their shifts here. Previously they would have to clock on and off in Blacon. It is a great cost saver and PCSOs will be serving their local communities instead of travelling. It’s a win, win.”

Frodsham Fire Station is staffed by on-call firefighters and was identified as a suitable joint base with the space and facilities to accommodate the same services for officers, staff and members of the public that were previously being delivered at the police station.

Chief Fire Officer and Chief Executive of Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service Paul Hancock said: “The station is also used by community groups. We have a food bank that operates from here as well. It’s about using this facility for the community, but also having areas within the station that are secured for police and secured for fire. This collaboration will not change the way that Frodsham firefighters or police officers respond to emergencies.”

The results of the consultation can be found on the Police and Crime Commissioner website www.cheshire-pcc.gov.uk