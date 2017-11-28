Chester man Ray Tindall has left prison in India after appeal court acquittal

CHESTER'S Ray Tindall and five other former British soldiers have this morning been released from an Indian prison four years after they were charged with weapons offences.

The so-called Chennai Six, who had been guards on a ship to combat piracy in the Indian Ocean, won an appeal against their convictions on Monday.

They were jailed in October 2013 after being charged with smuggling weapons and ammunition.

Yvonne MacHugh, partner of Billy Irving from Argyll and Bute, said the men had been released on Tuesday.

Ms MacHugh said: "They were released about two hours ago and are now at the British Embassy with consular staff.

"They will just go to a hotel in Chennai and will be able to sleep in a bed and have a proper shower for the first time in about two years."

Ray Tindall, 42, of Newton, along with Mr Irving, 37, from Argyll and Bute, Nick Dunn, 31 from Northumberland, John Armstrong, 30, of Wigton, Cumbria, Nicholas Simpson, 47, of Catterick, North Yorkshire, and Paul Towers, 54, of Pocklington, East Yorkshireays denied the charges.

They could now face a wait of possibly several weeks before documentation comes through which will allow them to return to the UK.

The men were escorted out of Puzhal Central Prison by British consular officials and were taken by car to the Deputy High Commission.

They were all allowed to make phone calls home and are now dealing with the logistics of where they will be staying.

Chester MP Chris Matheson, who has stayed in touch with Ray and fought his corner throughout the ordeal, welcomed the acquittal.

He said: “This is absolutely fantastic news. Justice has been done at last but I won’t be celebrating just yet. I will wait until Ray and the lads are on the plane home to the UK because we’ve had a few knock-backs in the past and we know how slow Indian bureaucracy can be.

He added: “Obviously we need to ensure that everything is in place to support Ray when he comes home to Chester, and that’s what I will be working on for the next few days.”