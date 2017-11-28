Appeal after thieves steal disabled boy's Christmas present in Ellesmere Port

A MUM from Ellesmere Port is distraught after thieves stole a Christmas present she had bought for her disabled son.

Police are appealing for anyone with information on the whereabouts of the white low-step tricycle to contact them immediately.

The burglary happened between 4.30pm on November 22 and 9am on November 23, while the property on Glen Road was undergoing a refit.

Detective Constable Stuart Wood said: “The item is quite unusual so if you have seen it for sale or out and about then please get in touch with us.

“The victim in this case is a mum who had bought the trike as a Christmas present for her disabled son and would like it returned. If you have any information please contact Cheshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 253 of 23/11/17. Or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.”