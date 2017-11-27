Frustration for motorists as traffic lights stuck on red in Lower Watergate Street

THERE was frustration for motorists this morning as the temporary lights at Watergate Bridge were stuck on red.

Between 8.50am and 9.10am the lights were stuck on red causing tailbacks down New Crane Street and at the juction of Watergate Street and Nicholas Street.

The traffic only moved when motorists drove through the red lights.

By 9.15am the lights were operating as normal and traffic was moving again.

The traffic lights are in place to allow repair work to Watergate Bridge which began this time last year.

Earlier this month, Cheshire West and Chester Council said it was hopeful the “intensive and specialist” work will be completed by the end of the year.

The delayed project – part of a £500,000 improvement scheme which began last November – has meant Nuns Road has had to be closed to traffic from Grosvenor Road to Lower Watergate Street – forcing drivers on to Nicholas Street and leading to long queues at busy times.

A CWaC spokesman said everything was on schedule to finish at the end of 2017, although the work could “possibly” run into early January.