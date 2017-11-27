Frodsham at the centre of row between Star Trek captains Jason Isaacs and William Shatner

FRODSHAM has found itself at the centre of a row between Star Trek captains Jason Isaacs and William Shatner.

Actor Jason Isaacs, who starred in Death of Stalin and the Harry Potter films before taking the helm in the latest Star Trek series, has joked about his disappointment after claiming that he had been blocked on social media by his predecessor, William Shatner.

Isaacs, 54, hinted that he may have offended the 1960s Captain Kirk actor with his portrayal of Captain Gabriel Lorca in the new Star Trek: Discovery series, in a teasing Twitter post.

He wrote: "I've been blocked by @WilliamShatner. The unkindest cut of all. In what way have I broken the prime directive Captain?

"Was it the end of sentence minor-key uptick? The quizzical eyebrow (and blue eyeliner)? The just too-tight uniform? Forgive me my sins - it's an homage, I swear."

His jibe came as 86-year-old Shatner used his own account to answer a long list of fan questions.

Asked by one if he has plans to switch on the Christmas lights in Frodsham during his upcoming trip to the north of England, he replied: “No but I'd suggest Jason Isaacs, he can pop round after the Tesco's opening ribbon cutting ceremony.”

Followers could not resist jumping on the joke, using the opportunity to comment with gifs and images of Shatner in his Star Trek days.

British actor and comedian Sanjeev Bhaskar quipped: “The annual captains dinner and dance with tombola has just got a tad more awkward.”

Alluding to Isaacs' evil Harry Potter character, Lucius Malfoy, one tweeter joked: “I think he's still p*ssed for when you tried to murder Harry Potter."

“Pretty sure he's jealous of the blue eyeliner," added another. "That stuff is really hard to wear well & you knock it out of the park.”

Shatner starred in the original Star Trek television series between 1966 and 1969, reprising his role in the feature films.

It is not the first time the actor has been linked to Frodsham - in 2014 a twitter account claiming that William Shatner was going to switch on the town’s Christmas lights was exposed as a hoax.