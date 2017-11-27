Five people arrested after brawl outside Chester bar

POLICE arrested people after a brawl outside a bar in Chester.

Just after 8.10pm on Saturday, November 25, police officers were called to reports of an altercation outside the Off the Wall bar on St John Street.

A spokesperson for Cheshire Police said: “Officers swiftly attended the scene and arrested five people on suspicion of affray; they included two 17-year-old boys from Ruthin, a 43-year-old man from Henllan, a 37-year-old man from Henllan and a 31-year-old man from North Wales.

“Four of the suspects have since been released under investigation pending further enquiries. The fifth man, the 31-year-old, has been released without charge.”

Anyone with any information regarding the incident is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 860 of 25/11/2017.