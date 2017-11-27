Firefighters called to deal with chimney fires in Chester and Willaston

CHESHIRE fire crews were called to deal with two chimney fires over the weekend.

A fire engine and the aerial ladder platform from Chester responded to a fire at a house in Whitchurch Road, Chester, at 10.24pm on Sunday.

Firefighters extinguished the fire and then used the aerial ladder platform to check the chimney stack.

Earlier on Sunday, just after 6pm, firefighters from Nantwich were called to a chimney fire in Willaston.

They used a hose reel jet and a thermal imaging camera to tackle the fire.

On Thursday, just after 6am, firefighters from Chester were called to involving a woodburner and chimney in Willington Lane.

Earlier this year, Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service urged householders to make sure their chimney is ready for the winter months.

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service recommends that householders ensure their chimney is safe and to have them swept by a registered chimney sweep.

There were 102 chimney fires in Cheshire, Halton and Warrington from April 1, 2015, and March 31, 2016

The service advises householders to always use a fire guard to protect against flying sparks from hot embers; make sure embers are properly put out before you go to bed; and keep chimneys and flues clean and well maintained.

For safety advice on keeping your chimneys safe and clean visit http://www.cheshirefire.gov.uk/public-safety/campaigns/awareness-campaigns/chimney-fire-safety