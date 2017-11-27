Cheshire firearms surrender hailed a success by police

More than 100 firearms were handed in to Cheshire Police as part of a two-week surrender.

A total of 104 firearms were handed in across the county, including 10 (plus ammunition) in Chester and nine in Ellesmere Port.

The surrender was part of a nationwide initiative which gave people the opportunity to safely dispose of firearms or ammunition, whether held lawfully or unlawfully, without the risk of prosecution.

Inspector David Price said: “Firstly, I would like to express my gratitude to everyone who had the confidence to come forward and surrender items during this campaign. Thanks to their support, we can ensure that these weapons never get into the wrong hands.

“I would also like to reassure local residents that whilst some people may be concerned by the number of firearms we received, the majority of firearms surrendered were air rifles which were no longer used.

“We also received a number of unwanted licenced firearms, BB Guns along with antique weapons which has been passed down through generations.”

A quantity of ammunition was also handed over during the two-week period, which ran from November 13-26. All the weapons will be examined to ensure they have not been used in any criminal offences, before being deactivated and destroyed.

Insp Price added: “Although gun crime in Cheshire is low we must never forget that firearms are extremely dangerous, and can be deadly if they get into the wrong hands. This surrender was just one of a number of measures that we are taking to help to keep it low and reduce it even further.

“Whilst this surrender has now ended, I would urge anyone who still holds an unwanted or illegally held firearm to contact us on 101 so that we can arrange for it to be collected and destroyed.”

Further details surrounding the law on guns can be found on the Cheshire Police website and anyone who is concerned about illegal weapons in their local community is urged to contact the force on 101. Alternatively information can be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.