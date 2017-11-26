Loutish behaviour outside Chester nightclub costs man £155 in court

A NIGHT of loutish behaviour has left a young man £155 out of pocket.

Charlie Standring, 21, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly outside Cruise nightclub on St John Street, Chester, on November 7.

Chester Magistrates Court heard police officers were called to the scene at about 12.40pm following reports a man had been throwing punches at door staff.

They urged him to calm down and get a taxi home but he refused, instead opting to swear at the officers and repeatedly raise his middle finger towards them.

Standring, of Pooltown Road, Whitby, Ellesmere Port, refused to heed warnings and was arrested.

He later became violent with officers at Blacon police station but the court heard no assault took place.

He was fined £40 and must also pay £85 in court costs and a victim surcharge of £30.