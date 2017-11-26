Helsby High pupils embrace Anti-Bullying Week

PUPILS at Helsby High School have been busy celebrating Anti-Bullying Week as well as preparing to dazzle audiences with a new play and proving their reading prowess.

Students took part in a range of activities throughout last week with a theme of ‘All Different, All Equal'.

The school also held a a non-uniform day allowing children and staff had to wear something blue to support the cause and raise awareness for Anti-Bullying Week.

An impressive £1,200 was raised in donations, which will go to the charity Bullying UK.

Claire Simmonds, assistant head teacher, said: “At Helsby High School we take any reporting of alleged bullying very seriously. As a school community we do not tolerate any form of bullying.

“Each and every member of the school community has a part to play in this by either reporting or helping to resolve any alleged bullying. All students are expected to treat fellow students with respect and consideration by following the school’s code of conduct.

“We strive that, if a student is experiencing bullying or has witnessed bullying, they are able to voice their concerns without fear or prejudice.”

Around the same time, the school's best Year 7 and 8 readers competed in the North West heats of the international competition ‘Kids Lit Quiz’.

A hundred questions were asked over 10 rounds with categories including ‘Folk Tales’, ‘Accidents’, ‘Castles’ and ‘Beards’.

Ms Simmonds said: “Both teams consistently scored excellent points in every round, working exceptionally well together to produce outstanding performances.

“Both teams out-performed many competitors including Kings’ Chester, Wirral Grammar and Merchant Taylors to make it into the top three teams from the North West.

“All of our students thoroughly enjoyed the experience of the competition and we are incredibly proud of them. It was wonderful to be able to celebrate their amazing reading knowledge in such an exciting way.”

Pupils are also preparing to show off their acting ability with a production of Cat Got Your Tongue, which follows the story of an immortal being from the year 1605 to 2010.

The play has been written by teachers and students from years seven to 13 who are all responsible for bringing the original Helsby story to life.

The three scheduled performances will take place on Wednesday, November 29, Thursday, November 30, and Friday, December 1, starting at 7pm in the school hall.

The school is also preparing to put on a Christmas Carol Concert at Chester Cathedral on Thursday, December 14. It will begin at 7.30pm and end at around 9.30pm.