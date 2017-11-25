Places filling fast for 2017 Chester Santa Dash

PEOPLE are being urged to sign up to this year’s Chester Santa Dash as places are filling fast.

The event is organised by the Hospice of the Good Shepherd, based in Backford, and the Countess of Chester Hospital.

All sponsorship raised will go towards helping the two causes.

Ryan Williams from the Countess of Chester Hospital’s blood sciences lab heard about the event taking place on Sunday, December 3, and decided this was something he had to join in.

And on speaking to his colleagues in the lab, he has managed to encourage a whole group to join him.

‘Santas Little Scientists Team’ was formed and consists of more than 25 adult dashers and eight children all dashing or walking together.

Ryan said: “On speaking to some of my friends and colleagues in the hospital, I have heard amazing stories about how much fun the Dash is. One colleague, Louise Hodgkinson, has dashed every year with her young family and says it really is the start of Christmas. I can't wait to join in the fun!"

People can still register online by following the link at www.chestersantadash.com

Online registration will be available until the end of Wednesday, November 29.

Anyone wanting to register after that can call the Santa Hotline on 01244 851811. Organisers can take some registrations on the day, but would prefer people to register beforehand.

Kathy Kenney, community and events fundraiser at the Countess Charity, said: “This is now the seventh Santa Dash in Chester and we are very grateful to all who support us, particularly Virgin Money who are sponsoring the event.

“We have some new features this year – surprises to look out for – and hope that everyone, young and old, sprinters or strollers, families and even well behaved dogs on leads all have a super

time.

“Look out for discounts and offers that will be available

for our Dashers on presentation of a 2017 Santa Dash medal too.”