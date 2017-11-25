Bromborough Rake ticket office to close for four weeks for refurbishment

THE ticket office at Bromborough Rake train station will be closed for four weeks while refurbishment works take place.

From Monday, November 27, to Friday, December 22, the train station will be unstaffed with no ticket selling facilities.

There will also be no wheelchair assistance.

The nearest stations with wheelchair access are Hooton and Bebington.

At certain times, revenue protection officers will be at the station to sell tickets however passengers are being advised to buy tickets in advance or at their destination station.

For more information visit https://www.merseyrail.org