Two men arrested and charged after police carry out a drugs warrant in Hoole

TWO men were arrested this morning (Friday, November 24) after police executed a drugs warrant in Hoole.

Police wearing body armour broke down the door of a house in Phillip Street, Hoole, just before 7.30am.

As a result two men were arrested and have subsequently been charged with drugs offences.

Steven Ison, 52, of Phillip Street, Hoole, will appear at Chester Magistrates Court on February 2 charged with one count of possessing a class B drug and one count of theft.

David Armstead, 44, of Phillip Street, Hoole, will appear on the same date charged with one count of possessing a class A drug and one count of possessing a class B drug.