Road closures in place after lorry carrying landfill overturned on Clifton Roundabout near Frodsham

MOTORISTS are being urged to avoid the area around the Clifton Roundabout off the M56 after a lorry overturned and spilled landfill over the carriageway.

Police were called to the roundabout just before 10.30am today (Friday, November 24).

There are road closures in effect from the A56 Frodsham towards Runcorn and the A557 towards Frodsham.

The lorry was carrying landfill and some of it has spilled onto the road.

The driver of the lorry was taken to hospital but his injuries are not thought to be serious.