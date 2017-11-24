Firefighters use special rescue sled to save dog stuck on a ledge overlooking river

CHESHIRE firefighers used a special sled to rescue a dog that had become stuck on a ledge overlooking a river.

A crew from Northwich were joined at Hunts Lock, Northwich, by the specialist rope rescue unit from Lymm and the animal rescue team from Bollington.

A dog had fallen onto a ledge above the River Weaver.

The firefighters used a rescue sled to cross the water and get close to the dog. They were able to coax it down and return it to its owner.

A spokesman for Cheshire Fire & Rescue Service said: “The animal rescue unit rescued a dog which had fallen onto a ledge above the river at Hunts Lock in Northwich. Two rescue technicians went into the water on a rescue sled and were able to remove the dog from the ledge. They took it back to land and handed it over to its owner.”

Hunts Lock is a popular area near the Marshall's Arm Local Nature Reserve alongside the River Weaver. It is popular with walkers canal boat enthusiasts, rowers and fishermen.