Crowds gather for the big lights switch-on in Ellesmere Port

ELLESMERE Port was full of Christmas spirit as the festive lights were switched on.

The activities started in Civic Square yesterday (Thursday, November 23) with entertainment provided by Action Transport Theatre.

The Christmas tree lights were switched on by the mayor of Ellesmere Port, Cllr Nicole Meardon at 6pm.

The festivities included a lantern parade through the Port Arcades shopping centre and Civic Square with local children.

Cllr Meardon said: “I’d like to thank the Meadow Park Primary who decorated the special star for the Christmas tree and the Round Table who have invited Father Christmas and his sleigh to join us.”

Father Christmas will return in December when he visits Ellesmere Port Market on the December 16 and 23. Ellesmere Port Concert Brass will be playing at the market on December 23, between 12 and 2pm.

There will be two £50 Ellesmere Port Market vouchers to be won in their 12 days of Christmas competition. The market is open Monday to Sunday and closed on Wednesday except for Christmas openings on December 13 and 20.

The Port Arcades have a packed events programme until Christmas Eve.

Also, the Christmas pantomime Dick Whittington runs from December 16 to 20 at the Civic Hall.