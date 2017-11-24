Chester is filled with song and dance today in aid of worthy cause

SHOPPERS coming to Chester today will find the streets filled with song and dance as well as an opportunity to support a worthy cause.

The Rows in Watergate Street have become a stage for the talented Silver Singers to fill the air with songs from Simon and Garfunkel, Andrew Lloyd Webber and Cole Porter.

A little further down the street, colourful Flamenco dancers entertained crowds at The Cross.

Today's entertainment is all in aid of Marie Curie, with choir members giving their time and talents for free to support the charity that provides care and support for people going through terminal illness.

Gina Mawdlsey, of the Marie Curie fundraising team, said: “People have loved it and we are so grateful to everyone who has given their time today.

“All the money raised from the collection will enable our nurses to continue to provide free hands-on care to people with all terminal illnesses in their own homes, and vital emotional support to their loved ones. Allowing families to make the most of the precious time they have left together.”

The Silver Singers are a Chester choir made up of members who are over 50, with choirs in Blacon, Handbridge, Hoole and Tarvin.

Other choirs and suprises are expected to entertain people in Chester until 5pm today (Friday, November 24).