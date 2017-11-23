Pensioner taken to hospital after crash with lorry in Helsby

A WOMAN aged 80 was taken to hospital after her car crashed into a lorry carrying bricks in Helsby.

The collision occurred on Chester Road between Primrose Lane and Old Chester Road at around 2.30pm today (Thursday, November 23).

Police, ambulance and fire services all attended the scene and the woman was treated at the roadside before being taken the the Countess of Chester Hospital as a precautionary measure.

A Cheshire Police spokesman said her injuries were not thought to be serious.

A spokesman for Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Firefighters were called to reports of a collision between a car and a HGV on Chester Road in Helsby.

“Initial indications suggested that one of the occupants was trapped in their vehicle, but on arrival all of occupants were out of the vehicles. Firefighters isolated the batteries on both vehicles to make them safe.”

The A56 Chester Road remains closed.