Man exposed himself to two teenagers in sweet aisle of Poundland store in Chester

A MAN with learning difficulties has been fined for exposing himself in front of two girls in the sweet aisle of a Chester store.

Shane Hodkinson, 22, admitted flashing at the teenagers in Poundland on Frodsham Street on August 2.

He was fined £80 and ordered to pay £100 in compensation to one of the victims, who had been left feeling shocked and nervous about going out in the city again.

Chester Magistrates Court heard yesterday that the two girls had been in the store at around 3pm when they noticed the defendant “looking at them in a strange manner”.

Hodkinson, of Hillside Road, Blacon, then “followed their every movement” around the shop, maintaining eye contact at all times.

The complainant then looked down to see he was exposing himself.

The pair notified staff before police were called and Hodkinson was arrested. He was shown CCTV footage of the offence during his police interview and made full admissions.

Although he has no previous convictions, the court heard he had received two cautions in 2014 and 2015 for exposing himself.

Andrew Morton, defending, stressed Hodkinson had co-operated with police and was sorry for what he had done.

“Although he is 22 years of age, he has learning difficulties,” said Mr Morton. adding “He went to a special school.”

Magistrates also ordered Hodkinson to pay £85 in court costs and warned that he could face prison if he continued to expose himself.