Children take part in walk to support Alzheimer's research

PUPILS at a Ellesmere Port primary school took part in a walk to raise money for the Alzheimer's Society.

Children at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Primary School were asked to donate £2 to come into school in non-uniform and take part in the walk.

The weather was good enough for the children to walk around the school field.

Taking part in the walk were Denise Heffernan, a learning mentor at the school, and her mother Gladys Sailes, 83.

The school said: “Our pupils are the next generation of researchers, care workers and fundraisers. By taking part in our Memory Walk, pupils and teachers will unite together to support Alzheimer’s Society.

“Thank you for supporting Alzheimer’s Society with us.”