Chester's Apprentice candidate Andrew Brady fired in boardroom cull

Andrew Brady's run in The Apprentice came to an abrupt end as he was one of three candidates to be axed by Lord Sugar in a shock triple firing.

There was carnage in reality TV show's famous boardroom as Andrew, a bar worker-turned-aerospace engineer who lives in Vicars Cross, was given the boot along with fellow contestants Anisa Topan and Charles Burns.

Usually, just one candidate is sent home by Lord Sugar at the end of each show but, as the hit BBC1 series nears its climax, the billionaire businessman decided a cull was needed so he took drastic action.

Wednesday evening’s episode, which saw Team Graphene take on Team Vitality in a task which saw them sell dog care services, resulted in a clear win for Graphene.

It meant Andrew, 26, and his Vitality teammates faced a boardroom grilling from Lord Sugar, who enters into partnership with the winning candidate as part of a £250,000 investment into a business idea of their choice.

But after a promising run to week eight in the 13-part series, Andrew finally came unstuck.

His repeated “laddish” behaviour proved to be his undoing and Lord Sugar was particularly unhappy to hear he had sworn in front of clients again having been warned about it previously.

Lord Sugar's two assistants were equally unimpressed.

Karen Brady said: “He's young for his age, he's a man child.”

Claude Littner added: “I think he has tried to be less laddish but old habits die hard.”

Andrew was the first of the three candidates to be given the boot on Wednesday, with Lord Sugar telling him: “Andrew, you come across to me as immature. The swearing – I don't like that at all. I did warn you about it.

”You want my honest opinion? I think you're here maybe four, five years too early. I don't think you're ready yet. So, Andrew, you're fired.”

Andrew had earlier defended his behaviour, saying: “I don't come from a corporate world. I come from bars, I come from shops, I now work as an engineer. I have adapted.”

He took to Twitter after Wednesday's show to post a message to all his supporters.

Andrew tweeted: “Thank you so much for your support. You've made me smile, pumped me up, and had me in stitches everyday! You're amazing and I'm so excited for what's next.”

Andrew grew up on Derbyshire and went to university in Sheffield, but moved to the Chester area when he got a job at the Airbus factory in Broughton last year.

He left the aviation giants in June to set up Aston Brady Ltd, described on his LinkedIn profile as a “fresh and innovative engineering management consultancy” based in Chester.