Chester Deaf Centre set for facelift

There are plans to redevelop a much-loved Chester community centre.

Chester Deaf Centre, on South View Road, will undergo a DIY facelift and reconfiguration, if the plans are approved when they reach Cheshire West and Chester Council planning committee in the New Year.

As part of the new-look centre, the building will be extended, facilities refurbished and improvements made to the accessibility of the venue, as well as cosmetic improvements.

CEO Bob Birchall said: “This is a significant step for us as we strive to improve the premises and services for the communities we serve.”

The Chester Deaf Centre is wholly owned by the D/deaf community, and is a much used and well-loved building, added Mr Birchall.

In addition to being used by the Chester & District Committee for Deaf People, and as a centre for service delivery for DSN, the hall is used for a wide variety of activities across the wider community, and is central to the delivery of improved health and wellbeing, and in combating isolation and loneliness.

“This is a really exciting time,” added Mr Birchall. “Across the country, deaf clubs are facing difficult times. The Chester Deaf Club is a vibrant centre for the whole community, and it is great to be looking to the future.”