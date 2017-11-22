Man sacked for wearing controversial mask while promoting Chester Christmas market

A man who wore an 'inappropriate' mask while promoting Chester's Christmas market has been relieved of his duties.

The man, who was employed by Marketing Cheshire to stand at The Cross yesterday with a blue sign directing shoppers towards the festive market, chose to wear a Guy Fawkes mask like the one featured in the film V for Vendetta.

The mask is widely associated with anarchist protest organisations and, after bosses at Marketing Cheshire found out about it, they took swift action.

Katrina Michel, chief executive of Marketing Cheshire, said: "The choice of mask was inappropriate and we were exceedingly disappointed when we heard someone who had employed to help promote the market was wearing such a mask.

"You pay someone to do a job, and this happens. If he thinks that is appropriate then we're not on the same page.

"Once we were made aware of this, we dealt with it. The person concerned has been relieved of his duties, he's been stood down."

It was only when pictures of the man emerged on social media that Marketing Cheshire became aware of the situation.

One Twitter user said they had spoken to the man, who said he was “just trying to make himself stand out more”.

He has already been replaced and Marketing Cheshire say they will continue to deploy sign holders at The Cross, directing people from one of the busiest points in the city centre towards the festive market outside the Town Hall.