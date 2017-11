SANTA Claus came to town to start the countdown to Christmas.

Families stepped inside the 90ft Christmas tree at Cheshire Oaks to see Santa on his sleigh.

There was also entertainment and music to entertain those taking a break from shopping.

Santa will be returning to Cheshire Oaks on Saturday, November 25, Saturday and Sunday, December 2 and 3, Saturday and Sunday, December 9 and 10, and Saturday, December 16.