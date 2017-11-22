Driver dies in hospital after his van hit central reservation on the M56

A driver has died in hospital after his van hit the central reservation on the M56 yesterday (Tuesday, November 21).

The 56-year-old man, from Northwich, was taken to Warrington Hospital after the incident involving the white Mercedes Sprinter van between junction nine, for Lymm Interchange, and junction 10, for Stretton, at about 12.25pm.

A Cheshire Police spokesperson said: "At 12.25pm on Tuesday, 21 November police were called to a road traffic incident involving a van which had collided with the central reservation on the westbound carriageway of the M56 junction 9-10.

"The driver of the van, a 56 year-old man was taken to Warrington Hospital. He sadly died in hospital. It is considered that he may have had a medical episode at the wheel.

"Police are investigating the circumstances and a report will be sent to the coroner."

The incident caused huge tailbacks on the M56 as traffic was held westbound to allow the air ambulance to land.

Cheshire Police urged motorists to avoid the area.

Shortly before 5pm, the M56 westbound was reopened. But the third lane remained closed in both directions between the two junctions due the damage caused to the central reservation.