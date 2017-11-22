Brave schoolgirl Lucy Moroney will be back home this week after fantastic results during her treatment in Mexico

NINE-year-old Lucy Moroney is returning home to Wirral this week after receiving alternative treatment for an inoperable brain tumour in Mexico.

Lucy, of Heswall, was diagnosed with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG) a terminal and inoperable brain tumour in July.

Her family set up a Justgiving page to desperately raise £300,000 to help her receive alternative treatment called intra-arterial chemotherapy in Mexico for her grade 4 tumour.

Last week, the family revealed they had smashed their target after raising £337,351 from private donations, events, bucket collections and crowdfunding.

On Sunday, November 5, Lucy had a MRI scan following her fifth intra-arterial procedure and her final immunotherapy treatment which showed further tumour shrinkage from her last scan.

The family hope to keep on raising cash to ensure that Lucy can continue her treatment with the hope that soon, there will be no evidence of the disease.

Lucy and her family are set to return to Wirral this Saturday.

Her aunt Paula Newman, of Tarporley, said earlier this week: “Lucy is so excited to be coming home, she’s recovering well from her last treatment so we’re hopeful she’ll bounce back.

“Lucy will be having her penultimate IA treatment before Christmas this Wednesday and all being well, she’ll be travelling back to the UK next Saturday. The plan is for her to visit Mexico for her IA treatments going forward, now that she has finished her course of immunotherapy.

“She’s pretty-much recovered from her bad reaction to the last immunotherapy treatment and her symptoms seem better – so much so that she was able to enjoy some pizza with her sister, Amy, over the weekend.”

She added: “We will find out if there has been any further shrinkage of the tumour at her next MRI.

“I’m hopeful she will be able to come along as ‘guest of honour’ at her charity ball at Thornton Manor – [we are] looking forward to seeing lots of you there.

“As always, thank you all for your ongoing support. Please keep supporting us and sharing our posts – we need to keep funding her treatment and travel costs so we can keep her feeling well.”

On Saturday, December 2, Lucy’s charity Christmas ball will take place at Thornton Manor and tickets are still available to raise funds for the youngster.

For details about the Christmas Ball visit www.facebook.com/

events/170445786841604

To donate to Lucy’s Pineapple Fund visit www.justgiving.com/

crowdfunding/lucy-pineapple