Wirral man arrested and charged after robbery at New Ferry betting shop

Matt Warner

POLICE have arrested and charged a Wirral man with robbery and possession of a bladed article following an incident in New Ferry on Thursday, November 16.

At about 8pm, staff at Ladbrokes, Bebington Road, reported a man entering the store armed with a knife.

He threatened staff and jumped over the counter and stole a quantity of cash.

52-year-old Derek John Kenny from Birkenhead was arrested and charged with robbery and possession of a bladed article.

He appeared at Sefton Adult Remand Court on Saturday.

