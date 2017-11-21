Police appeal after man critically injured in Heswall crash

POLICE are appealing for witnesses after a crash in Heswall left a man in critical condition.

Emergency services were called at around 3.05pm on Monday to the junction of Thurstaston Road and Farr Hall Road after reports of a collision between a black Nissan and a BMW.

One man was taken to hospital and was said to be in a critical condition.

North West Ambulance Service and an air ambulance also attended.

Road closures were in place at Dee View Road, Thurstaton Road, Village Road and School Hill while an investigation was carried out.

A police spokeswoman said: “Merseyside Police can confirm that emergency services are in Heswall following a road traffic collision this afternoon, Monday, November 20.

"At around 3.05pm, a call was received of a collision between a black Nissan and a BMW at the junction of Thurstaton Road and Farr Hall Road. One male has been taken to hospital and remains in a critical condition.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 643 of November 20.