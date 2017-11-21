Met Office warning as strong winds predicted to hit Cheshire West

A wind warning has been issued for the Cheshire West and Chester region tomorrow and Thursday.

The Cheshire West and Chester area is is included in a Met Office ‘yellow’ wind warning from 9am on Wednesday until 7am on Thursday.

The warning states: “Strong winds are expected to move east across England and Wales during Wednesday. The strongest winds will finally ease from the SE of England around dawn on Thursday. Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely whilst outbreaks of rain, occasionally heavy, will add to the difficult travel conditions.”

It continues: “Gusts of 65 to 70mph are expected along exposed coasts and over high ground such as the mountains of Wales, the moors of SW England and the Pennines. Gusts of 50mph are likely more widely.

“Winds will gradually ease from the west during the night, finally easing from the far SE of England around dawn on Thursday. Outbreaks of rain, some of it heavy, will accompany the strong winds and will add to the difficult driving conditions.”

In addition, heavy rain is expected across parts of North West Wales and northern England, but Cheshire West and Chester is not included in this yellow warning.