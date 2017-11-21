Man arrested after police appeal over Neston charity box thefts

A man has been arrested following the theft of three charity boxes in Neston.

Cheshire Police issued an appeal for the public's help last week after incidents involving three Poppy appeal boxes.

The first incident happened at Sainsbury’s in Neston on November 6 at 5.35pm when a man was seen on CCTV taking a British Legion charity box, putting it in his jacket and leaving the store.

The second happened at the Royal British Legion, on Chester Road, Neston, on November 12 between 3pm and 4pm. A Royal British Legion charity box was taken and replaced with the one previously stolen from Sainsbury’s during a service of Remembrance.

The third incident was at Sainsbury’s in Neston on November 13 at 3.57pm where the offender put a Royal British Legion charity box in his jacket and left the store.

A spokesman for Cheshire Police confirmed this morning that a 50-year-old man from Winsford has been arrested on suspicion of theft and released under investigation.