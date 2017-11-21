M56 closed between junctions 9 and 10 after serious crash

THE M56 motorway has been closed between junctions 9 and 10 westbound following a serious crash.

A white Mercedes Sprinter van reportedly collided with the central reservation on the westbound carriageway at around 12.25pm today (Tuesday, November 21).

A spokesman for Cheshire Police said: “Emergency services including the air ambulance are at the scene and the driver remains in a serious condition.

“Traffic is very heavy and motorists are advised to avoid the area. Diversions are in place.”