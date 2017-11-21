Hoole Christmas lights switch-on goes with a bang

A thriving Chester suburb is now all set for the festive season after hundreds of people turned out for its Christmas lights switch-on.

The annual tradition in Hoole involved a full day of activities and culminated with a spectacular fireworks display.

Sunday’s event, organised by Notting Hoole, featured stalls, live music and even an appearance from the man himself – Father Christmas.

Stalls selling everything from paella to Scotch eggs, chocolate brownies and other treats were open from 11am. There was also live music through the day, with open mic events on Faulkner Street and Charles Street.

Radio station Dee 106.3 hosted the switch-on later in the afternoon, before a fireworks display thrilled the crowds.

There was even an appearance from a local celebrity, as Tattoo Fixers star Jay Hutton, whose studio is in Ellesmere Port, put in an appearance.